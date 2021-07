After a nationwide search, the city of Sedona welcomes Jess McNeely as the new Community Development Director. McNeely has over 19 years of local government planning experience for cities and counties. McNeely has worked for Coconino County as the community development department assistant director and planning manager since 2016. While there, notable accomplishments included oversight of numerous development requests through the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors public hearing processes, oversight of updates to the County Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances and oversight of continued updates to all County Area Plans.