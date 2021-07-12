Cancel
Qiagen cuts outlook on weaker COVID-19 testing trends, shares fall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efQQK_0auT2cEB00

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S.-German genetic testing company Qiagen NV reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday but lowered its outlook on weaker demand for COVID-19 tests, sending its shares lower in New York.

The success of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns has led to a reduction in testing trends, Qiagen said in a statement, as it cut its forecast for revenue growth this year to 12%, at constant exchange rates, from 18%-20% previously.

Qiagen forecast adjusted diluted earnings per share of at least $2.42, at the lower end of an earlier range of $2.42-$2.46, also at constant currencies.

Qiagen shares were suspended in New York before the announcement and fell by 3.8% after trading resumed.

The company, also listed in Frankfurt, said second-quarter sales rose 24% at constant exchange rates to $567 million, above its outlook for 20% growth. Adjusted quarterly earnings per share are expected at $0.65-$0.66 at constant currency, against an outlook of $0.62-$0.64.

Qiagen also said it would buy back an additional $100 million in shares.

