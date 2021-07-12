Cancel
Kansas State announces single game football tickets on sale Wednesday

By GPC Staff
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. – With the return of tailgating, re-entry, band performances on the field and a new beer garden in addition to 100% capacity, single-game tickets for K-State’s seven-game home slate in 2021 will go on sale this Wednesday, June 14. Ahearn Fund members and season ticket holders will be...

247sports.com

