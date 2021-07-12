Kansas State announces single game football tickets on sale Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets and half-price tickets for the 2021 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. MDT. Single game half-priced tickets for the 2021 season will start at $15. DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 18: Denver Broncos fans cheer in the first half of the game against the of the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Ticket availability will vary, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games. There will be a limit of four tickets per household per game. A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available. There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. Half Price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred. All full and half-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. All Broncos tickets for the 2021 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Fans will be encouraged to use the Broncos 365 mobile app for entry. For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).