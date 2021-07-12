Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coming peak of COVID deaths in England likely lower than January - modellers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYaeU_0auT2Wsh00

LONDON (Reuters) - The peak of deaths from the current wave of COVID-19 infections is likely to be considerably smaller than the one in January, epidemiological modellers said on Monday, adding that hospitals should still make contingency plans for disruption.

“The next peak in deaths will almost certainly be considerably smaller than that of January 2021,” they said as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England next week.

“Uncertainty means it will not be possible to project... the peak’s timing,” they said. “Given this uncertainty, it would be prudent for contingency plans to be put in place for how to respond if hospital admissions approached levels that could disrupt the smooth functioning of health services.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid#Uk#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.
Public HealthNew Scientist

What life will be like now England's covid-19 restrictions have lifted

WITH more than half of adults in the UK having received two doses of vaccine against covid-19, the UK government has decided that the time has come to lift most restrictions in England and get on with life alongside the virus. Since 19 July, people in England have been free to meet up with whoever they want, wherever and whenever they like, for the first time since November 2020, and nightclubs have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Masks and …
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study

India's coronavirus death toll is up to 10 times higher than the nearly 415,000 fatalities reported by authorities, likely making it the country's worst humanitarian disaster since independence, a US research group said Tuesday. The Center for Global Development study's estimate is the highest yet for the carnage in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people, which is emerging from a devastating surge partly fuelled by the Delta variant in April and May. The study -- which analysed data from the start of the pandemic to June this year -- suggested that between 3.4 million and 4.7 million people had died from the virus. "True deaths are likely to be in the several millions, not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India's worst human tragedy since partition and independence," the researchers said.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Study: India's true death toll during pandemic likely higher than 3 million

The total number of excess deaths in India during the pandemic is likely more than than 3 million and could be as high as 4.9 million, according to a study released Tuesday. Why it matters: The number is almost 10 times the country's official death toll, making it "arguably India’s worst human tragedy," said the research team, who includes a former chief economic adviser to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: More than 150 care homes across England have suffered at least TWENTY Covid deaths, according to first official data that lays bare just how devastating the virus has been for the sector

More than 150 care homes across England have suffered at least 20 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic, official data shows. Figures released by the Care Quality Commission today — the first of their kind — showed nearly 7,000 facilities saw at least one coronavirus death. Bedford Care...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 191 million and study says India deaths likely 10 times higher than official count

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 190.9 million on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.09 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,231 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 31 million and is third in deaths at 414,482, according to its official numbers. A report by the U.S.-based Center for Global Development found that there were...
Public Healthb975.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 65, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, adding the rate of increase might have slowed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted the...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

100 'excess deaths' recorded in Sunderland

Public Health England data compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates to calculate the number of excess deaths in an area. Based on estimates for 2015-19, Sunderland was predicted to see 1,578 deaths from any causes in the first 26 weeks...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 surge will peak in mid-October, new model predicts

The nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases will accelerate through the summer and autumn before peaking in mid-October, according to projections shared July 21 by the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a consortium of researchers helping the CDC track the pandemic's trajectory. The new "ensemble" projection combines 10 different models from various...

Comments / 0

Community Policy