Sen. Lankford wants to prohibit funding on critical race theory training for service members

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) is requesting the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee prohibit funding for training on critical race theory for US service members in its Fiscal Year 2022 bill.

Lankford notes in his letter to the Subcommittee chairman that he heard from several Oklahomans about concerns service members are being taught critical race theory and are targeted for personal beliefs.

A portion of Lankford's letter reads:

“In the last several months, I have heard from many Oklahomans who have shared instances during which service members were taught divisive ideas, and I have also heard from individuals who believe they are targeted for their personal beliefs. The women and men serving our country by wearing the cloth of our nation should not have to be subjected to discriminatory intersectional exercises that try to politicize our military. We should and must teach the history of our nation and work toward genuine racial reconciliation, but the ideology of critical race theory is not the solution.”

Previously, former Pres. Trump issued an Executive Order to prohibit federal contractors from using critical race theory to combat race and sex stereotyping in diversity and inclusion training. On January 20, 2021, Pres. Biden rescinded the previous restrictions .

Specifically, Lankford’s request for the Fiscal Year 2022 DOD budget is that no funds in the bill can be used to carry out critical race theory education.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --