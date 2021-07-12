Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Sen. Lankford wants to prohibit funding on critical race theory training for service members

By KJRH Digital
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boby7_0auT2U7F00

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) is requesting the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee prohibit funding for training on critical race theory for US service members in its Fiscal Year 2022 bill.

Lankford notes in his letter to the Subcommittee chairman that he heard from several Oklahomans about concerns service members are being taught critical race theory and are targeted for personal beliefs.

A portion of Lankford's letter reads:

“In the last several months, I have heard from many Oklahomans who have shared instances during which service members were taught divisive ideas, and I have also heard from individuals who believe they are targeted for their personal beliefs. The women and men serving our country by wearing the cloth of our nation should not have to be subjected to discriminatory intersectional exercises that try to politicize our military. We should and must teach the history of our nation and work toward genuine racial reconciliation, but the ideology of critical race theory is not the solution.”

Previously, former Pres. Trump issued an Executive Order to prohibit federal contractors from using critical race theory to combat race and sex stereotyping in diversity and inclusion training. On January 20, 2021, Pres. Biden rescinded the previous restrictions .

Specifically, Lankford’s request for the Fiscal Year 2022 DOD budget is that no funds in the bill can be used to carry out critical race theory education.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Sen#Oklahomans#Dod#Odot#Facebook Community#Lacy Ballfield#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

James Lankford's vote on January 6 sparks backlash in Trump country

(CNN) — Sen. James Lankford stood on the Senate floor in the afternoon of January 6, explaining why he opposed certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. He said that there was a "constitutional crisis in our country" not because many Republicans rejected the election's verdict, but because "millions of Americans are being told to sit down and shut up."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP senator credits Sinema for infrastructure deal

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is crediting Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) with pushing a bipartisan infrastructure spending package over the finish line this week. "It’s rare to have an elected official from one party publicly praising another from the opposite party, but I’m doing just that because it’s so essential for the future of our nation that Sinema holds fast in keeping the filibuster intact," Tillis wrote in an NBC News op-ed published on Wednesday. "If Democrats had eliminated the filibuster, there would have been no attempt to find common ground on infrastructure or other critical issues. It doesn’t necessarily make legislating easy, but it is getting members of both parties in the same room to work together for the good of the nation, as our Founding Fathers intended."
Congress & Courtsbartlesvilleradio.com

Lankford: We Can’t Be Flippant with the Border Crisis

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford pushed the Biden Administration to take action this week on the continuing crisis at the southern border. Speaking from the Senate floor, Lankford asked President Biden and Senate Democrats to put aside partisan politics and finish the border wall and deport illegal criminals who have crossed the US/Mexico Border. He said sometimes multiple times, and committed crimes from sexual assault to sex crimes involving children.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lankford, Inhofe among GOP senators asking for audit of CDC mask guidance process

Ten GOP senators, including James Lankford and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, introduced a bill Thursday that would require the Government Accountability Office to review the decision-making process the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used in their latest guidance on wearing masks. The Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act, led...
Congress & Courtswlea.net

Gillibrand Supports Getting Israel Emergency Funding

GILLIBRAND CALLS FOR SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE TO SUPPORT ISRAEL’S EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR IRON DOME ASSISTANCE. Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Vice Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) urging them to support Israel’s recent emergency request of $1 billion in security assistance to help replenish and prepare its Iron Dome missile defense system for a future conflict. Israel’s request for emergency assistance comes on the heels of the recent conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip this past May.
Congress & Courtsbartlesvilleradio.com

Lankford Discusses Reckless Tax and Spending Spree

Senate Republicans have held a press conference to discuss the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree since the Biden Administration began earlier this year. In the recent press conference, Sen. James Lankford highlighted the two trillion dollars in supposed “COVID” relief that he says has increased prices for gas and groceries for Oklahomans. He said they lose track of these numbers because they’re big.
Osage, OKPawhuska Journal

Osage GOP calls for censure of senators

The Osage County Republican Party has proposed that the state GOP adopt a resolution, which it has posted on its Facebook page, calling for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford to be censured for "failure to delay the certification of fraudulent electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election."
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas

WASHINGTON — Congress overwhelmingly passed emergency legislation Thursday that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The $2.1 billion bill goes to President Biden for his signature....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump blows fuse over GOP moving forward on infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lashed out at Senate Republicans on Thursday after the upper chamber voted to take up debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and “RINOs,” short for "Republicans in name only," of surrendering to Democrats. “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

(CNN) — House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved. The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate starts infrastructure debate amid 11th-hour drama

The Senate voted on Friday to formally start debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal after a last-minute snag briefly threw the chamber into chaos. Senators voted 66-28 to start debate. Senators are using a shell bill that they intend to swap the bipartisan group’s legislation into once it is finished. Sixteen...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

17 Republicans and Every Democrat Votes to Advance Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

A total of 17 Republicans and all 50 members of the congressional Democratic caucus has voted to advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the 17 Republican votes for the bill to proceed. The vote could help start debate on the bill and possibly bring it to a vote on the Senate floor in the coming days.
Congress & Courtsijpr.org

Senate Advances Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Hours after bipartisan Senate negotiators reached a deal on an infrastructure package, the chamber voted to advance it, setting in motion a final vote on the bill in the coming days. The procedural motion was approved 67-32, with 17 Republicans joining all Democrats to begin legislative action. The top Senate...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Emergency rules passed on Critical Race Theory teaching

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Board of Education established emergency rules for schools on critical race theory with House Bill 1775 passing. The bill will prohibit the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism in Oklahoma schools. The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association says it's thankful to have guidance.

Comments / 1

Community Policy