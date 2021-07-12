Cancel
Omaha, NE

Furyk recovers from rough start to win US Senior Open by 3

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Hale Irwin and Orville Moody.

Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club. He won the U.S. Open in 2003 at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

