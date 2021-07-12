Man booted for being too drunk slams truck into bar and opens fire, Georgia cops say

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...