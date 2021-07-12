‘Unruly teenagers’ cause rule change at Elitch Gardens
Elitch Gardens is now requiring teenagers under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult — a rule change brought on by troublemaking teens, the park says. “Elitch Gardens strives to maintain a fun, family-friendly environment and this policy modification better enables us to continue to do so,” the Denver amusement park said in a statement Saturday. “The park has experienced some unsupervised and unruly teenagers attending this summer that can alter this environment.”www.greeleytribune.com
