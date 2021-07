OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 10 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 31 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 3 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 3 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 13 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 125.36 points and September crude oil is up $0.53 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.280 and August gold is down $18.60 per ounce. Soybeans, corn and bean oil have plunged into the red, along with wheat. Welcome storms are moving through South Dakota into Minnesota and northwest Iowa, bringing less than an inch of rain. Next week the temperatures turn hotter and little rain for 8 to 10 days after that. Traders expect corn and soy ratings to fall 2 to 3 points on Monday's crop progress report.