4 surprising things about baseball as we reach the All-Star break

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 19 days ago
The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are better than just about anyone expected. The Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins have unexpectedly struggled. Shohei Ohtani has turned into the best two-way player since the Babe. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. have continued their evolution into baseball-bashing superstars. Jacob deGrom has a 1.08 ERA, which could threaten the modern-era season record of 1.12 set in 1968 by Bob Gibson.

