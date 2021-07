Aaron Rodgers‘ situation in Green Bay is reportedly not just about the money. “Money’s not the problem. It’s his feelings towards the front office. It’s him buying into the GM and the team president,” Yahoo! Sports insider Charles Robinson shared in an appearance on “Brother From Another” last week. “… He’s talked about this idea that ‘it’s not about the corporation, it’s about the people who build the corporation.’ That’s what’s got to be mended here and that can’t really just be done with a contract.”