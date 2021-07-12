Cancel
Iowa State

Adel Lions Club donates $5K to Iowa KidSight

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adel Lions Club recently donated $5,000 to the Iowa KidSight program. Program manager Lori Short attended the club meeting to thank the club and provide an informational program. Iowa KidSight is joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa. It is dedicated to detection and treatment of vision impairments of young children ages six months to 6 years.

Iowa State
Adel, IA
Iowa Society
#Charity#The Adel Lions Club#The Lions Clubs Of Iowa#The University Of Iowa#Local Lions Clubs
