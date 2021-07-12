Adel Lions Club donates $5K to Iowa KidSight

The Adel Lions Club recently donated $5,000 to the Iowa KidSight program. Program manager Lori Short attended the club meeting to thank the club and provide an informational program. Iowa KidSight is joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa. It is dedicated to detection and treatment of vision impairments of young children ages six months to 6 years.