River Fire in Mariposa County and Madera County Updates for Monday, July 12, 2021
Update 9:40 P.M Per Cal Fire: 1,327 Personnel Involved. Location Information Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in Mariposa County. Firefighters continue to aggressively attack the fire while dangerous heat persists. Low humidity, tree torching, wind driven runs and frequent spot fires continue to challenge firefighters. Crews are working hard to construct and reinforce control lines. Damage assessment is ongoing.goldrushcam.com
