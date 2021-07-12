IMPD seeking suspects in possible road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help in identifying suspects in a possible road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital last week.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police have released multiple images and descriptions of possible suspects from the shooting, which investigators say may have started as a road rage incident.

One suspect is described as being a slender male driving a red-colored Honda Fit as pictured below.

A second suspect is described as being an albino male, possibly pictured below with the first suspect.

Police also believe there was a female passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may know the identity of the suspects pictured above is asked to contact IMPD's Aggravated Assault Detectives at 317-327-3892 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.