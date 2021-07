Blink-182's Mark Hoppus previously revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, and he recently used his musical skills to share with t fans that his medical treatments have been successful. Hoppus took to his Twitch channel to play along with the band's song "Not Now" on bass, his first time since being diagnosed. The treatments, while life-saving, cause him to feel fatigued so for the past few months Hoppus has not felt up to strummin' the bass, but since the treatments have been workings, its clear he's feeling better lately.