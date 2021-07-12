Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

Christine's Spicy Taco Salsa In Edwardsville Captures Two Top Awards In National Fiery Food Challenge

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 19 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - It would be most difficult to find anyone who works harder and is more innovative than entrepreneur Christine Nelson, owner of Christine's Salsa, of Edwardsville. Her hard work and dedication with her husband is paying huge dividends. On June 4, 2021, the most prestigious honors in the spicy food industry were distributed at the 25 th Annual Fiery Food Challenge Awards dinner in Irving, Texas. Christine's Salsa came out on top in the massive competition with entries across the Continue Reading

