Saint Louis, MO

Blood Donors Needed ASAP, Earn Amazon Gift Card July 7-31

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 19 days ago
ST LOUIS — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

