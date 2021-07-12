Blood Donors Needed ASAP, Earn Amazon Gift Card July 7-31
ST LOUIS — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
