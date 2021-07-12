How Much Would It Cost to Buy a Ferrari LaFerrari Right Now?

Sometime in the late-2000s, Ferrari decided the world needed a definitive Ferrari model: A Ferrari motorcar to embody the Italian company. Designers went to work developing a flagship supercar that demonstrated the power output, speed, luxury, and expense of Ferrari. And the designers succeeded. They created an automobile that represented everything Ferrari stands for. It was fast, maneuverable, uber-stylish and, above all else, luxuriously priced. They decided to call this pinnacle of hypercars: LaFerrari. Ferrari LaFerrari, to be more exact. Ferrari The Ferrari, translated…