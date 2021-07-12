Tears of joy as Boston Symphony Orchestra makes Tanglewood return

LENOX — For a brief moment on Saturday, July 10, musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra had that band-in-the-headlights look on their faces. But it quickly turned to broad smiles as they basked in the adoration of 9,000 cheering fans, this after making an uncharacteristic European-style entrance to the stage in Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed. (Normally, they trickle onto the stage one at a time.) The crowd roared its welcome to the players in no uncertain terms as the orchestra appeared on stage at its summer home for the first in-person concert after the 2020 Tanglewood season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.