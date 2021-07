Young Thug showed off his skills in an all-new, botanical-style NPR Tiny Desk performance that premiered on Tuesday (July 27). Recorded at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, the rapper performed four new songs -- "Die Slow," "Droppin Jewels," "Hate the Game" and "Tick Tock" -- each with a punk-rock-infused twist, thanks to the band Damnage Gooods and drummer Tosh Peterson. Thug was then backed by Travis Barker on the drums when he delivered yet another rock-star live rendition of his final track of the set, "Ski." Barker closed out the song and the show with an impressive drum solo. "Ski," which debuted in April, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.