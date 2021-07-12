Olivia Jade Reacts to ‘Gossip Girl' Reference to Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison

‘Virgin River’ is one romantic drama that knows how to balance the emotional side of things with just the right amount of enchantment thrown in for good measure. For the majority of season 3, we have seen Jack and Mel go through some rather arduous predicaments. From the impending custody battle over the twins to Jack losing his house in the fire to Mel finally accepting that she wants a child of her own, the couple has had their fair share of emotional turmoil. Despite all this, the two have always managed to find their footing in the end. But with that explosive season finale, it seems like Jack and Mel are back in hot water. So, who is the father of Mel’s baby? Here’s what we think.