Waldorf, MD

Patrol Officer Locates Loaded Firearm and Narcotics during Traffic Stop

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 19 days ago
On July 11 at 11:30 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Vivian Adams Drive and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf after observing a traffic violation. Officers located a loaded 9mm “ghost” gun from the driver’s waistband.

In addition, they found 100 grams of marijuana, prescription narcotics, a scale, and drug distribution paraphernalia. Dillon Reid David Malave, 24, of Fort Washington, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, and other related charges.

Dillon Reid David Malave, 24, of Fort Washington

Officer Shelton is investigating.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

