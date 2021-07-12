30 companies hiring for part-time, remote work-from-home jobs

People seek part-time work for all kinds of reasons. Some want the freedom and flexibility that part-time work allows. Other people need to balance outside responsibilities with work. And sometimes people want to work, but not all the time.

Recently, we analyzed part-time job postings from our database and identified companies that frequently hire for part-time, remote work-from-home jobs.

Top 30 Companies for Part-Time Work-From-Home Jobs

The company list below is based on an analysis of over 50,000 companies in FlexJobs’ database. These companies frequently post jobs with part-time schedules that are either partially or fully remote. “Part-time” in this analysis means the jobs required fewer than 35 hours per week.

Achieve Test Prep is an academic support organization that provides test preparation and college-education consulting services to adults and parents of college-bound children.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Instructor

English Instructor

Dental Hygienist Curriculum Writer

Appen is a technology services company with 20+ years of experience working across various industries to improve its products with high-quality, human-annotated data.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Social Media Evaluator

Search Engine Evaluator

Cactus Communications is a leading provider of communication solutions specializing in academia and pharmaceutical and device companies. Working with academic societies, researchers, universities, and publishers, the company offers training, education, and transcription services.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Colorado State University provides research and learning opportunities in clean energy technologies, infectious diseases, environmental science, atmospheric science, biomedical technology, veterinary medicine, journalism, occupational therapy, construction management, and agriculture.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Quality Assurance Specialist

Financial Aid Generalist

Student Accounts Generalist

Doctor On Demand is a privately held hospital and healthcare telemedicine company that provides on-demand and scheduled appointments with licensed medical professionals through electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Psychiatrist

Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Master Level Therapist

Edmentum provides educational solutions to 8,000 school districts nationwide. Edmentum’s products include Study Island, Courseware, EdOptions Academy, Calvert Learning, ESL ReadingSmart, Exact Path, Assessments, Reading Eggs, and EducationCity.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Teacher, Sciences

Teacher, Social Studies

Elementary Teacher

FlexProfessionals is a privately held staffing and recruiting firm specializing in flexible work arrangements for seasoned professionals in broad fields, including finance, project management, technical and proposal writing, sales, marketing, office management, public relations, human resources, web development, and graphic design.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Inside Sales, Business Development Executive

Public Relations Specialist

Paralegal

Grand Canyon University (GCU) is a private, interdenominational Christian institution offering engaging, campus-based, and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs. GCU’s mission is to prepare graduates to be critical thinkers, global citizens, responsible leaders, and effective communicators while fostering Christian values.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Adjunct Faculty – Applied Statistics for Health Care Professionals

Adjunct – Accounting

Adjunct Dissertation Chair – Psychology

GreatAuPair provides an international online network for caregivers and families to safely and conveniently connect. Since 2001, its trusted job-matching service has helped 1.8 million people safely hire home workers for their loved ones.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Cultural Exchange Local Childcare Coordinator

Childcare Coordinator

A healthcare consultancy, HIA – Health Information Alliance specializes in health information management (HIM). HIA was established to provide the services required by law and quickly became a go-to resource for teaching hospitals, small community hospitals, specialty clinics, and various healthcare facilities.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Certified Tumor Registrars

National Cardiovascular Data Registry Abstractor

Core Measures Abstractor

Independence University is a nonprofit institution of higher education that emphasizes helping students graduate faster to start on their career paths. The accredited university offers associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs through its main campus in Ogden-West Haven, Utah, and through online distance-learning classes.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Economics Adjunct Instructor

Algebra Adjunct Instructor

Statistics Adjunct Instructor

Throughout its global operation, Kaplan is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals. With this mission and mindset, the company supports over 1 million students worldwide.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Tutor – Mentor

Teaching Assistant

Nursing Instructor

Since 1946, Kelly has pioneered workforce solutions in the staffing industry, connecting skilled workers with top businesses and Fortune 100 companies in a broad range of industries.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Speaker Assistant

IT Systems Support Specialist

LanguageLine Solutions was established to provide a more effective communication method for non-English speakers. Today, the company is a leading provider of face-to-face, over-the-phone, and video-conference interpreting and document translation services.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Dari Interpreter

Berber Interpreter

Croatian Interpreter

Pearson is a publicly-traded, international learning company offering an extensive range of content, tools, products, and services for educators and learners of all ages.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Test Administrator

Course Facilitator – Finite Math

Course Facilitator – Human Resources Management

Pitchup is an online booking site that helps people find and book campsites with ease. Headquartered in London, England, United Kingdom, the company’s catalog features over 3,000 campsites, glampsites, and caravan parks in 43 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Australia. Pitchup also offers camping gear and accessories, including tents, yurts, tipis, wigwams, domes, pods, and more.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Outbound Sales Executive

Sales Consultant

Prof360 is a woman- and minority-owned startup that specializes in simplifying rapid hiring cycles, particularly for part-time faculty in the higher education landscape.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Adjunct Faculty for Marketing Management

Adjunct Faculty for Scriptwriting

Adjunct Faculty for Perception and Cognition

The company provides educational and consulting services to entrepreneurs and owners of companies of all sizes to help them streamline their processes, projects, and people.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Virtual Assistant

Executive Virtual Assistant

Virtual Client Care – Facebook Ads Assistant

Rasmussen University is a for-profit, private institution of higher learning offering associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from campuses across Minnesota and in several other states.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Adjunct Instructor – Art in the World and the Workplace

Residential Adjunct Instructor – Nursing

Nursing Examination Proctor

Since its launch in 2009, Rent the Runway has championed a new market within the fashion industry. The company offers online clothing and accessories rentals for women across all 50 United States.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Customer Experience Agent

Robert Half International is the preeminent global professional staffing and consulting firm. The company owns and manages staffing and consulting operations in over 400 global locations.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Mortgage Customer Service Representative

Digital Marketing Manager

Landman

Since 2002, Rosetta Stone has provided individuals who want to learn a second language an easy and effective way of doing so.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

English Online Language Tutor

Italian Online Language Tutor

Soliant Health places professionals in a broad range of specialized disciplines, including surgical technologists; registered nurses; occupational, physical, speech, and respiratory therapists; cytologists, histologists, and medical lab technicians; family practice physicians, internists, and psychiatrists; pharmacy technicians and pharmacists; and CT, MRI, radiology, ultrasound, and sleep technicians.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

School Psychologist

Speech Therapist

Speech Language Pathologist

Southern New Hampshire University is a nonprofit, private higher education institution offering a variety of over 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate degree programs. It caters to all types of students, offering evening, weekend, hybrid, and online courses.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Adjunct Faculty – Political Science

Adjunct Faculty – Sociology

Adjunct Faculty – Health Information Management

Strayer University is a private educational facility with more than 60,000 students enrolled. Strayer University specializes in higher education for working adults seeking career advancement.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Adjunct Faculty in Computer Information Systems – Undergraduate

Adjunct Faculty in Security

Adjunct Faculty in Financial Management in Healthcare

Stride serves children, teenagers, and families nationwide with web-based interactive classes and learning modules that combine in-person, online, and blended instruction techniques to meet the unique learning needs of every student.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

PE – Health Teacher

Teacher, General Science

Art Teacher

Supporting Strategies specializes in on-demand, outsourced accounting services for small businesses, such as payroll and human resource administration; accounts payable and expense management; financial reporting, budgeting, and analysis; revenue recognition, customer invoicing, and accounts receivable; and bookkeeping and month-end close.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Accountant

Bookkeeper

Manager, Remote Accounting Services

A world leader in language translation and localization services, TELUS International offers content and testing, global marketing, machine intelligence, multilingual websites, and engineering services.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

U.S. Rater

Social Media Assessor

Map Quality Analyst

VocoVision provides cutting-edge speech therapy services using video conferencing, interactive sessions, and games from expert sign-language interpreters, speech-language pathologists, school psychologists, and occupational therapists.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Speech Language Pathologist

School Psychologist

Teacher for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Following a student-centered philosophy, Walden University focuses on meeting the unique needs of working adults pursuing advanced degrees.

Recent part-time, remote work-from-home jobs:

Clinical Instructor – Master of Science Nursing, Nurse Practitioner

Faculty, Contributing – Human Services

Faculty, Contributing – Master of Social Work

Part-time, work-from-home jobs hiring now

Popular categories for part-time, remote jobs

Historically, some of the most popular job categories for part-time online jobs include:

This article first appeared on FlexJobs.com.