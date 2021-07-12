Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette coroner identifies teen girl killed in Sunday morning shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sYIs_0auSudrm00

The identity of the teen killed Sunday during a shooting on Harrington Drive has been released.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 16-year-old Ja'Nya Hebert of Lafayette.

According to police, Hebert was found at 1:00 am on July 11, lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to the back.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to Lafayette Police investigators, the teen was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began firing a gun in the direction of the vehicle. One of the rounds fired struck the victim as she sat in the vehicle.

The suspects fled the area.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Teen arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week. Officers responded to Huber Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 27, where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler I-10 W to Lake Charles

At 4: 15 P.M. Friday afternoon, Troop D received reports of an accident on I-10 westbound about four miles east of Lake Charles. Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that an accident occurred when a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler reared a BMW in the outside lane of I-10 W near Iowa and Lake Charles.
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Youngsville officer dies from COVID complications

The Youngsville Community is mourning the loss of one of their police officers due to complications from COVID. Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says that officer Randy Guidry, 34, died from complications due to COVID. Boudreaux says that he was a veteran officer with two years of employment with the Youngsville PD.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

LCPD honors service of late K9 division member Jocko

The Lake Charles Police Department recently honored the service of one of their retired members of their K9 division, K9 Jocko. K9 Jocko, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired from the department on June 23, 2021, after being diagnosed in June with a very aggressive cancer. K9 Jocko worked with his handler, Sgt. Michael Treadway, and received his commission in January 2019. He was directly responsible for 20 criminal apprehensions over the course of his short career, LCPD says.

