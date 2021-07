Karen Cate has taken on the role of COO of Los Angeles-based e-grocer Thrive Market, effective immediately, in addition to her duties as CFO. Throughout her career, Cate has guided financial strategy for companies with unique retail concepts and customer-first philosophies. Her broad range of experience includes work at large publicly held companies as well as numerous startups in various stages of growth. Before joining Thrive Market, she was SVP, CFO and COO of San Francisco-based Kendo Brands, a division of LVMH and a beauty incubator that creates original founder-led beauty brands, where she led the company through a significant growth stage with the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.