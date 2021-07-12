Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT * At 1207 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ortona, or 9 miles southwest of Moore Haven, moving northwest at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Ortona, Muse, Port La Belle and Lake Hicpochee.