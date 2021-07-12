Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1107 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, River Ridge, Elmwood, Waggaman and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 228. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Ridge, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Harahan, LA
City
Jefferson, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Elmwood, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Waggaman, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Interstate 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy