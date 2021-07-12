Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1107 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, River Ridge, Elmwood, Waggaman and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 228. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH