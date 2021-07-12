Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Patricia Heaton celebrates 3-year sobriety

By Eric Davidson
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday, Patricia Heatone — who famously portrayed sarcastic mom, Debra Barone, on “Everybody Loves Raymond" — posted a supportive clip to her Instagram on the three-year anniversary of her sobriety. Donning a ball cap, aviators, and some slick pink headphones, Heaton was wrapping up a three-mile walk, and with a...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Alcoholics#Usa Today#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNprimetimer.com

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Patricia Heaton to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With Script-to-Series Commitment

Patricia Heaton is attached to star in and executive produce a new comedy project at Fox, Variety has confirmed. The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital. Plot details are scarce on the series, but it would be shot entirely in Nashville. Heaton currently splits her time between Nashville...
TV & VideosPopculture

Patricia Heaton Plots New TV Show After 'Carol's Second Act' Cancellation

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton is planning a return to television, just a year after CBS canceled her latest sitcom, Carol's Second Act. The new project already has a "script-to-series" commitment from Fox, even though the project has no title or writer attached, reports Deadline. Heaton will reunite with Aaron Kaplan, who worked on Carol's Second Act as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

Patricia Heaton Set for TV Return with New Comedy on Fox: Report

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton has a new comedy show in the works. The outspoken Daytime Emmy winner will star in and executive produce an as-yet-untitled multi-camera series. Heaton’s new project has received a solid commitment from Fox, Deadline reports. Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment will produce...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Christy Carlson Romano celebrates 5 years of sobriety

Christy Carlson Romano has hit a major milestone in her life. The “Even Stevens” alum, 37, shared that she is five years sober in a new post to social media on Monday. Romano posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing the words to Drake’s song “Know Yourself” with a caption that read, “Graduated from IVY league, Sober for 5 years, Have 2 daughters.”
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Patricia Heaton To Headline & EP Comedy Series For Fox From Kapital – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Patricia Heaton is eying a return to television with a multi-camera comedy, which has received a script-to-seres commitment at Fox. Heaton is set to star in and executive produce the untitled project, which is produced by Fox Entertainment and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The project reunites Heaton and Kaplan who worked together on the CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene pictured for first time since illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared some new photos of herself on her Instagram page - the first time since falling ill in May. The royal has been battling an ENT sphere infection, which targets the ears, nose and throat, and has caused Charlene to extend her trip to South Africa.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Helen Mirren, 75, stuns in a flowing floral frock as she gives a thumbs up and joins husband Taylor Hackford at Annette screening as Cannes returns

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year. And Helen Mirren showed how she was feeling about the return of the iconic film festival, as she flashed a thumbs up while attending the screening for Annette with her husband Taylor Hackford at the 74th annual ceremony on Tuesday.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Melissa Gilbert's Discovery That Her Sister Was Gay – Glimpse inside Sara Gilbert's Love Life

Melissa Gilbert once asked her younger sister Sara if she was gay when she was in her teenage years. Although she declined, she went on to come out as gay in the future. Years ago, Sharon Osbourne, Sara's co-host on "The Talk," asked Melissa about the moment she knew her sister was gay. Sara and Linda Perry, a songwriter, had just started dating when Melissa sat down for an interview on "The Talk."

Comments / 0

Community Policy