Heart Stent Patients Needed

myprimetimenews.com
 19 days ago

Hospitals have a legal obligation to make sure that Medicare patients are properly informed before heart stents are implanted in coronary arteries. For people having a heart attack, heart stents can be lifesaving. But for people with stable coronary artery disease who are not suffering a heart attack, heart stents are often implanted without informing the patient that heart stents do not prevent future heart attacks and do not extend life in most patients with stable heart disease.

