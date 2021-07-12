Heart Stent Patients Needed

The American Medical Association is once again calling on the CDC to scrap dosage limits and make other changes to its controversial 2016 opioid prescribing guideline. In a letter sent Thursday to a top official at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC), the chair of the AMA’s board of trustees said pain sufferers “need to be treated as individuals” and should not be subject to dose limits. The CDC is currently preparing a revision and possible expansion of the guideline, a lengthy process that could take another year to complete.