Lincoln, NE

Motorcyclist left in critical condition Sunday after hitting pole

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 19 days ago

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following a Sunday evening accident near downtown Lincoln, 10/11Now reported.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the area of 27th and F streets after a 28-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole.

Authorities said the man was transported to a Lincoln hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening as of 9 a.m. Monday.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

