Motorcyclist left in critical condition Sunday after hitting pole

(LINCOLN, Neb.) A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following a Sunday evening accident near downtown Lincoln, 10/11Now reported.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the area of 27th and F streets after a 28-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole.

Authorities said the man was transported to a Lincoln hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening as of 9 a.m. Monday.