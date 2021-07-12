Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Fighting Fantasy Classics’, ‘Grindstone’, ‘Jetpack Joyride’, ‘Disney Heroes’, and More

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 19 days ago

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Some of my old favorites swung back around this week, and I found so many fun ones that I even skipped on the obligatory free-to-play matching puzzle update. We still have a matching puzzle update, though. I’m not completely uncouth, after all. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Livingstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighting Fantasy#Disney Heroes#Toucharcade#Corsair Cannon#Fantasy Classics#Temple Of Terror#Iap#Ui#Chaos#Times#Spider Mans#Shadowland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Disney
News Break
RPG
Related
FIFANintendo Life

Soapbox: Nintendo Switch Online's Library Is A Snapshot Of '90s Gaming Shelves

Another trio of classic games have just been announced for Nintendo’s subscriber-only Virtual Console replacement, this time Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. They all have one very special thing in common: They’re all games nobody asked for, and nobody wanted. Nintendo could have released anything at all — like… let’s...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Hack an SNES Classic Console to Add More Games

From Starfox to Super Mario World, the Super Nintendo console (SNES) had some of the most memorable games of all-time, and people still want to play them today. Though Nintendo stopped producing its Super Nintendo mini console in 2019, you can still buy the SNES Classic Edition today...if you’re willing to pay more than double its original MSRP of $79. Unfortunately, unless you know how to hack it, you’re still going to be limited to a pretty small collection of games.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Jetpack Joyride+’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates to ‘The Otherside’, ‘Marble It Up: Mayhem!’, and More

It feels like things are getting busier each week with Apple Arcade thanks to the addition of classics and App Store Greats in addition to new Apple Arcade games and major updates to existing games on the service. Today, the classic Jetpack Joyride joins Apple Arcade as Jetpack Joyride+ (). In terms of features, the official Twitter account for Jetpack Joyride mentions that this release will make you feel like you’re playing the original game back in 2012. It is unclear whether any new content is planned in future updates but as of now, you can enjoy a Jetpack Joyride without any ads and microtransactions on iPhone and iPad. Check it out here on Apple Arcade.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

10 best PS4 games: From ‘God of War’ to ‘Resident Evil’, don’t miss these classic titles

The PlayStation 4 is a machine of real beauty. Released in 2013 to critical acclaim and noted for its glorious technical performance, it’s sold over 100 million units in less than a decade. And while its successor, the PlayStation 5, launched last year and is expected to supersede the PS4 in sales, the PlayStation 4 still offers a vast and intricate library of excellent games which are, of course, compatible with the PlayStation 5.If you’re still searching for a PS5, you’re not alone. People up and down the country are still struggling to get their hands on the elusive console...
Video GamesCult of Mac

High-flying Jetpack Joyride+ rockets onto Apple Arcade

Jetpack Joyride+ launched on Apple Arcade Friday, allowing subscribers to play the classic game without the hassle of in-app purchases. Strap on a jetpack and fly through an endless runner. Or ride a mechanical dragon or giant mech while wearing a crazy costume — the game offers all these modes.
Video Gamesimore.com

Jetpack Joyride is now available in Apple Arcade and it's awesome

The hugely popular Jetpack Joyride is now available for free via Apple Arcade. The new release is ad-free and there are no in-app purchases. The hugely popular Jetpack Joyride is now available for download as part of Apple Arcade. That means that subscribers to the service can now download the game from the App Store free of charge. It also means there won't be any ads or in-app purchases waiting to spoil your fun, too.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘The Survivalists’, ‘Crash of Cars’, ‘World of Tanks Blitz’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. It’s kind of a quiet one this week, or at least it seems like one to me. I’ve found a bunch of big games that updated, naturally, but I can’t say I feel the PASSION for them. I have gathered them anyway because birds have to fly, fish have to swim, and Shaun has to write the Updates article. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

App Store Classic 'Jetpack Joyride' Launches on Apple Arcade

The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios is making a return today on the subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Over 750 million players have downloaded Jetpack Joyride across all gaming platforms, and Apple Arcade subscribers can now relive the fun with Jetpack Joyride+ for the iPhone and iPad. "Get...
Austin, TXaustinot.com

Classic Game Fest: More Than a Trip Down Memory Lane

When COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, it devoured events like a termite chews through wood. The rash of cancellations made sense given the seriousness of the pandemic, but it still stung thousands of organizers, venue owners, and attendees. Classic Game Fest, a yearly celebration of all things retro videogames, was one of the casualties.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

What is The Battlefield 2042 Portal Game Mode? Classic Maps & More

EA has finally revealed the mysterious new Portal mode in Battlefield 2042 – and it includes loads of classic Battlefield content. Battlefield 2042 is probably the most anticipated game in the world right now, and for good reason. It looks to be taking the Battlefield series to new heights and truly make the most of next-gen consoles.
TravelInside the Magic

Imagineers and Changing the Disney Classics

Walt Disney once famously said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Disney theme parks are always changing and being improved upon and adding more magic than Guests could dream of. The Cast Members responsible for those changes are Disney Imagineers, and they bring Disney dreams to life.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Genshin Impact’, ‘Marble Knights’, ‘Subway Surfers’, ‘The Sims Mobile’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. If I had to pick two themes for today’s batch of games, it would be ‘Tokyo’ and ‘Apple Arcade’. I think we can figure out what both of those are about, so I’ll just move along. The main thing is that we have some very nice games with some cool updates for you to check out. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums or by watching the daily news here at TouchArcade. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Why after 10 years of Jetpack Joyride, now is the right time for a sequel

It is often said that nothing is truly finished and it's a saying the games industry has taken to heart in recent times. Long gone are the days of developing and publishing a game without the need to tweak, adjust and patch it after launch, with new titles requiring constant operation and updates to keep them at the forefront of consumer thought.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Mortal Kombat is Now the Best-selling Fighting Game Series in History

Mortal Kombat 11 is officially one of the best-selling fighting games in history. The excellent result of the last installment of the brutal series helped NetherRealm's series become the most popular franchise in the history of the genre. Mortal Kombat 11 has reached more than 12 million buyers. Studio NetherRealm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy