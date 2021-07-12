Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Fighting Fantasy Classics’, ‘Grindstone’, ‘Jetpack Joyride’, ‘Disney Heroes’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. If I had to pick two themes for today’s batch of games, it would be ‘Tokyo’ and ‘Apple Arcade’. I think we can figure out what both of those are about, so I’ll just move along. The main thing is that we have some very nice games with some cool updates for you to check out. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums or by watching the daily news here at TouchArcade. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!