How Sportsbooks Choose Brand Ambassadors To Match Their Images
Brand ambassadors are great ways for sportsbooks to humanize themselves and attract new bettors. However, there’s a lot that goes into choosing the right brand ambassador for a sportsbook. The brand ambassador and the sportsbook’s brand must match. For example, a sportsbook that sold itself as a cold and serious business wouldn’t recruit influencer Paige Spiranac as a brand ambassador. Similarly, a sportsbook that wanted to brand itself as a sportsbook for gamblers instead of sports fans wouldn’t feature a sports legend like Peyton Manning in its advertising. (Although, it probably wouldn’t be a successful sportsbook.)www.gamingtoday.com
