How Sportsbooks Choose Brand Ambassadors To Match Their Images

By Christopher Gerlacher
GamingToday
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand ambassadors are great ways for sportsbooks to humanize themselves and attract new bettors. However, there’s a lot that goes into choosing the right brand ambassador for a sportsbook. The brand ambassador and the sportsbook’s brand must match. For example, a sportsbook that sold itself as a cold and serious business wouldn’t recruit influencer Paige Spiranac as a brand ambassador. Similarly, a sportsbook that wanted to brand itself as a sportsbook for gamblers instead of sports fans wouldn’t feature a sports legend like Peyton Manning in its advertising. (Although, it probably wouldn’t be a successful sportsbook.)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Mgm#Influencers Influencers
