How Sportsbooks Choose Brand Ambassadors To Match Their Images

LeBron James is one of the biggest public figures in the entire world. So it comes as o surprise that wherever he goes, there is a lot of fanfare involved. James is a very popular athlete, who can constantly be seen attending events throughout Los Angeles. For the most part, James has shown great appreciation for his fan base and tries to interact with them as best possible, whether it be through social media or in real life interactions. James is often lauded for his ability to engage and interact his fanbase through the course of his career. But sometimes, fans can cross the line, and try to get the attention of celebrities such as James in highly inappropriate ways.