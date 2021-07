A 71-year-old woman was rescued from a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Saturday after she fell and injured her leg on a steep descent, officials said. Lilian Rehder, of Lexington, N.H., was making her way down from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf Mountain near Bethlehem when she slipped on a wet patch of the trail and overextended her leg, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.