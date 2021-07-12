Prospects to watch for on Day Two

The Red Sox started their draft off with a bang, grabbing arguably the top overall player at pick number four with Marcelo Mayer falling to them. But things don’t stop there, as there are still 19 more selections for Boston to make before the draft is over. Right now, we don’t know what the financial situation will be around the Mayer selection. He will likely command something at least slightly overslot, and we can probably get an idea of how far overslot he’ll be going based on what they do today.