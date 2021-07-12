Department of Accounting & Finance
Accounting and finance are the languages of business around the world. The Department of Accounting and Finance will prepare you for an exceptional career in public or corporate accounting, corporate finance or financial services. You will be equipped to manage and interpret internal and external accounting reports and effectively communicate financial information about firm performance. Take your love of numbers and business and turn them into an amazing career. We leverage academic and real-world experiences to bring you a well-rounded education in accounting and finance.new.tamuc.edu
