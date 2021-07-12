Cancel
‘Avengers Epic Collection: The Final Threat’ review

By Vishal Gullapalli
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Avengers are a weird property at Marvel because more than any of their other mainstays, the team has undergone probably the most significant long-term change in foundation. Sure, the X-Men are immortals living on an island now, but the basis of “mutants in a world that hates and fears them” remains. The Avengers, though, went from a bureaucratic organization reminiscent of a superpowered fire station to… just a group of super-powerful and important heroes teaming up against the largest threats to Earth. It’s hard to recommend older Avengers stuff to people entrenched in the newer definition of the team, because not only are old comics hard to recommend in general, the concept of what an Avenger is has changed so significantly that it’s basically a completely different book. Books like Avengers Epic Collection: The Final Threat don’t do much to help matters, either – even when there are good contents inside they’re surrounded by some of the dullest Avengers stories Marvel’s ever put out.

