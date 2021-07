The original Windjammers was lovingly revived and brought back on PlayStation 4, and it's just as good today as it was back in the 90s. The top-down game of lobbing Frisbees back and forth is a summery delight, and the modern re-release from Dotemu is a blast with all its mod cons like online play. A sequel is in development, aptly named Windjammers 2, but has yet to be confirmed for Sony's hardware. However, it looks as though we may get our time in the sun after all.