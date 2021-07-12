Cancel
Bronx, NY

16-year-old shot while sitting in cab in the Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
 19 days ago

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A teenager was fatally shot while sitting in a livery cab in the Bronx on Sunday, according to ABC 7 NY.

Ramon Gil-Medrano, 16, was approached by two people on scooters as they neared his cab and shot him in the head and chest at about 11:30 p.m. near East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the borough.

The teen was previously shot last year on July 7, according to ABC 7. He had a history of five previous arrests, three of which were due to gun possession. He was last arrested in February of this year.

Police have made no arrests and are actively searching for the gunmen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

