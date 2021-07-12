‘Luke Cage’ star Mike Colter reflects on Marvel series’ cancellation: “It didn’t give me any closure”
Luke Cage star Mike Colter has discussed the Netflix show’s cancellation, stating he didn’t “have any closure” from the character’s final bow. The Marvel and Netflix series was cancelled in 2018 after two seasons, meeting the same fate as other collaborations Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and team-up series The Defenders. Colter played the titular bulletproof hero based in Harlem, who was originally introduced in Jessica Jones before landing his own series.www.nme.com
