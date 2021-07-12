‘Luke Cage’ star Mike Colter reflects on Marvel series’ cancellation: “It didn’t give me any closure”

For those of you who haven't been keeping score, Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson are now more than just brothers. They're the living embodiments of the eternal rivalry that exists between Marvel and DC Comics' respective on-screen universes. Luke plays Justice Society of America sidekick-turned-member S.T.R.I.P.E. in The CW's DC's Stargirl, while Owen was doing time as Time Variance Authority Agent Mobius on the Tom Hiddleston-starring Marvel Studios & Disney Plus series Loki. But even though the acting siblings may be working in two different universes doesn't mean they didn't find a way to pull off their own "DC/Marvel crossover" while filming. "We shared a house," Luke revealed during a press conference for his series' second season return next month, joking, "I don't know if you've ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people." But Luke admitted that "it really was fun to live together" and that he and Owen hadn't done that in a long time," adding, "I mean, we see each other all the time but to be on location in the same town, living in the same house was a lot of fun."