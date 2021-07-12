Learn about Wampanoags in the 17th century

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."