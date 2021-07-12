Learn about Wampanoags in the 17th century
Explore Wampanoag culture and traditions and learn about their daily lives during the 17th century in this hands-on family-oriented program on Saturday, July 17, beginning at noon at the Alden House Historic Site. The one-hour presentation will be led by a contemporary indigenous museum educator from Plimoth Patuxet Museums and held outdoors under a tent. A cornhusk doll making activity follows the program. The program is sponsored by the Duxbury Cultural Council and admission is free. Alden Hou...www.duxburyclipper.com
Comments / 0