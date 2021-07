The American Legion Post 229 in Madison will play host to the American Legion 19U state championship at James Clemens High School on Sunday, July 25, at 1 p.m. To open the game, local WWII veteran Major Wooten will throw in the first pitch. Major is about to turn 105 years, and is one of the oldest COVID survivors in the world. He served in the European theater during WWII as a member of the 764th railroad battalion. The American Legion will recognize Major at the beginning of the championship game and wants everyone to know the Tennessee Valley community and fellow veterans are invited.