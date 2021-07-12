Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, MT

KidsMat Summer Camp’s Where It’s At!

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The KidsMat Summer Theatre Camp is here & going full tilt THIS week in Shelby! "Camp" runs through this Thursday, the 15th, & you register on-site right NOW over on the Shelby High School lawn. Don't worry about a thing...you can also pre-register at: MTactors.com/kidsmat. Let's go to camp. & hats off to Thad White at Shelby High School for that fine looking lawn...

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
67
Followers
746
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Kidsmat Summer Camp#Shelby High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Choteau, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Choteau Ranch Rodeo

Save the Date and come to Choteau Saturday September 4th for the CHOTEAU RANCH RODEO. The Calcutta starts at noon with the rodeo starting at 1pm and tickets are only $5 for adults, They will have Team Penning, team Branding, Steer mugging and Trailer loading. Concessions will be provided by the Teton County Cattle Women and you can BYOB. For more information you can contact: Lauren Long 466-3612,590-3876, Jere Long 450-6743, Leve Hodgskiss 5904258 or Ginger Weist 949-0718.
Posted by
KSEN AM 1150

Hiking Yellowstone

Tomorrow, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have the all NEW 20th Anniversary Edition of "A Ranger's Guide to Yellowstone Day Hikes" up for grabs. I'm into the Olympics big time these days & the the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my Puffman Sports Trivia question on the Olympics will WIN this beautiful presentation authored by Carol Shively & Roger Anderson. Just retired park rangers, Carol & Roge,r will be YOUR guides into the heart of Yellowstone. Don't worry about a thing...no matter your age or ability, you'll go off the beaten path to discover the best day hikes down in the park. Check out "A Ranger's Guide to Yellowstone Day Hikes" from Farcounty Press, & then listen to WIN tomorrow morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia!
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Grab Your Cards!

BINGO returns to Chester THIS Monday night! The cage will be spinning & the players will be WINNING over at the Liberty County Senior Center. "I' would like to know, when you play BINGO, how many cards do you play? Me? I get dizzy & confused if I play more than 2 cards! But wait...there's more. The FUN doesn't stop after Monday Night BINGO. Coming up this Thursday, the Liberty County Summer Fair returns at Lions Park from 5 until 7. We're enjoying Summer 2021 in our Golden Triangle. Stay cool...
Food & DrinksPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

We Missed It Last Year

There'll be a Family & Friends BBQ again this summer up at the Heritage Center. The BBQ's scheduled for Thursday evening, August 12th. from 5 until 7 o'clock. Start cranking up your appetite for some hot dogs, burgers & drinks which will be provided. Don't worry about a thing but you can please bring along a salad, side dish or dessert to share at the Heritage BBQ. Also, be sure & bring your lawn chair or hammock...
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

I’m Ready 4 MORE Fair Food!

There'll be plenty of GREAT fair food tonight, Thursday, over in Chester! Thursday's the night for the Liberty County Summer Fair. All the fair FUN is set for every Thursday, from 5 until 7, at Lions Park. Don't worry about a thing...there's still time this season to sign as a vendor. If you're interested, please contact the Liberty County Chamber office at 759 4848.
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Grover’s Great Adventure – July 29, 2021

Grover is going on a great adventure from July 6th to August 27th and visitors to our website will have the chance to win gas cards daily. We'll post a different photo of Grover at a location around the area, you come on over and tell us where you think Grover is, the next day - we'll draw from the correct answers to give away a gas card for your next great adventure.
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

It’s 4 The Kids

CJI Track & Field will be hosting "Frozen Friday" THIS Friday over at the Chester pool. All the FUN is from 2 until 4 o'clock Friday afternoon. Snow cones will be $3, & the kids will have an opportunity to meet & take pictures with Princess Elsa. I wouldn't be surprised if our Grover Gopher shows up at the pool to meet the princess...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Thursday Will B “Market Day”

Our local area farmers markets will abound tomorrow, Thursday, here in the Golden Triangle. The Sunburst "market" will be up & running in the morning tomorrow from 8:30, until 1. The farm market FUN moves on to Shelby, in the afternoon at city park from 2 until 5.The Conrad market also returns tomorrow afternoon from 4 until 7. It's local, it's fresh & it's all healthy at Farm Market Thursday under our Montana Big Sky.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Crafts, Music & MORE

Our Shelby1st Baptist Church is holding a vacation bible school today, Monday, through this Thursday. Activities will include Bible study, crafts, music & MORE! Shelby 1st Baptist VBS is designed for ages pre-K through 6th grade. For more information & to register, please visit: fbcshelbymt.com/vbs.
Kalispell, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Who Built The Road Daddy?

We'll find out tomorrow, Saturday, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Our Tri-County Cards play this afternoon on KSEN & I'm all fired up this summer on baseball. Tomorrow morning a 7:30, the first caller with the correct answer to my Puffman SPORTS Trivia question will WIN the book, "The Story Of Going-to-the-Sun Road." Check out this informative & FUN read from FARCOUNTRYPRESS down in Helena. It's a beautiful family friendly presentation for the young reader written by Joyce Siblerud Schmautz, & illustrated by Kadyn Schmautz Paya. Joyce is a 3rd generation Montanan raosed on the same farm as her father & uncles over in Kalispell. Kadyn Schmautz Paya was raised IN Kalispell, & had worked around Glacier National Park for several seasons, including serving as a park ranger. Why not do some "armchair traveling" & come along with father & son as they adventure in Glacier National Park & learn HOW the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road was built. See you Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman SPORTS Trivia!
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

75 Alive & Going STRONG!

The Conrad VFW is celebrating it's 75th birthday with a real birthday PARTY! The "party's" this Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3, at the VFW building. Don't worry about a thing...it's open to the public, & there'll be cake, coffee, lemonade & iced tea. Please enter via the north door to the building.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Quilting & A Potluck TOO!

Triangle Squares Quilt meets tonight (Tuesday) here in Shelby. The "Squares" should plan to be over at the Shelby Senior Center for the 6 o'clock meeting. Don't worry about eating supper before you come...they'll be having a scrumptious potluck too. I just whipped up a tasty batch of baked beans with bacon & onions & may bring some along to share.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Market Day In R Golden Triangle

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be "Market Day" here in our Golden Triangle. The Sunburst Farmer's Market will be FUN from 8:30 until 1! Down at City Park here in Shelby, the Shelby Farmers Market will be come ALIVE between 2 & 5. Buy LOCAL & farm fresh, eat health & stay cool...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Bill Sturn’s CONFIRMED!

Bill Sturn will be playing MUSIC this afternoon (Wednesday) down at the Conrad Community Center. The musical notes start flowing at 12:30, the public is welcome. Don't worry about a thing...lunch will be available at noon today IF you order NOW. Play it again, Sturn.
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rimrock’s Rockin’ Today!

Rimrock Colony is selling FRESH produce & goods up in Sunburst THIS morning (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...they'll be at the firehall until 10:30, & there's still time. If you miss them in Sunburst though, no worries! They'll be HERE in Shelby this afternoon down at city park from 2 until 6. I'd be down there myself except I'll be tethered to the Air Chair doing the Puffman Show from 2 until 6 this afternoon. Stay cool...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

We Love R Crude

Our good neighbors up in the North Country will be CELEBRATING "100 Years of Crude" tomorrow (Saturday,) as Sunburst celebrates crude. The FUN begins at 3 o'clock tomorrow afternoon up at 4 Corners Bar. Everyone's welcome to come on up. LIVE music's on tap for 6 o'clock with Slow Roller. If you're in the mood to CELEBRATE crude, Why not "roll up" to Sunburst on Saturday...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Today Will B GRAND @ Rhonda Wiegand’s!

Rhonda Wiegand will have Homestead Studio & Gallery OPEN all day today (Saturday,) from 10 until 4 o'clock. The gallery's located at 55 Homestead Lane. Don't worry about a thing...just turn NW on Wiegand Road a few miles outside of Shelby..
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Breakfast In Chester

The Liberty County Chamber will be whipping up a fine Montana breakfast tomorrow (Saturday) morning over in Chester City Park. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee & juice will be high atop the platters from 7 until 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...breakfast tomorrow's FREE, but donations will be welcome. Rattle the skillet, I'd like to come by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy