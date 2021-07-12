Opinion: Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics ban runs far beyond failed drug test

Let me be the first to say: Sha'Carri Richardson's decision to smoke marijuana while training for the Tokyo Olympics was not a good one. No one is saying her actions, which proved to be her downfall as she was ultimately banned from the Olympics due to a failed drug test, were right. I'm also not saying she shouldn't have faced some sort of discipline, but I think we can all agree that she did (and still does) deserve to run in a race she trained so hard for.