Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Goddard School Students Celebrate Graduating Pre-K

By Jersey Shore Online
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCAgD_0auSoHQe00
Photo courtesy Goddard School of Route 70 in Toms River

TOMS RIVER – The Goddard School on Route 70 celebrated their Pre-K graduation on June 23 and June 24 with individual student graduations.

The students learned that graduation is not the end to their preschool experience, but it is in fact a celebration of the next milestone to be met! The teachers are so proud of each one of you and your incredible accomplishments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcxIG_0auSoHQe00
Photo courtesy Goddard School of Route 70 in Toms River

The Goddard School on Route 70 strives to make learning experiences memorable and fun! In their classrooms, they implement FLEX framework, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, math), creative curriculum and the use of “ITERS” and “ECERS” to create a higher level of thinking. They are extremely proud of their graduates and know they will continue to strive above and beyond!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYNIV_0auSoHQe00
Photo courtesy Goddard School of Route 70 in Toms River

Comments / 0

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Engineering#Iters#Ecers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Related
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officer Awarded L.E.A.D. Instructor Of The Year

HOWELL – An Officer from the Howell Township Police Department was recently honored with the National L.E.A.D. Instructor of the Year Award. L.E.A.D. is a nonprofit supported by dedicated police officers who are committed to protecting the youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug related crimes, peer to peer/cyber bullying and violence. The organization holds a conference every year to discuss topics such as the opioid epidemic, police and community relations, mental health and more.
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

High Schoolers Raise Over $44K For Cancer Society

HOWELL – Students at Howell High School raised over $44,000 at the annual Relay for Life event. On June 11, students, staff and members of the Howell community came together to spend the night on the field to celebrate survivors and caregivers and to remember those that have passed from cancer.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Job Fair In Seaside Heights Offers Opportunities

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – People seeking seasonal or year-round employment have an opportunity to explore a wide variety of positions in Seaside Heights this Friday, July 23. The Seaside Heights Business Improvement District (SSHBID), with the assistance of Liberty Coca-Cola, is conducting a Job Fair at 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Carousel Pavilion on the Boardwalk at Carteret Ave.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Schools Plan For Fall Reopening

JACKSON – With the graduation ceremonies now a memory, the school year has ended but the School Board and administrators are already looking toward the next year to start in a more traditional format. With the State of Emergency Order having ended in New Jersey and other states, classrooms in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy