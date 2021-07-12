Goddard School Students Celebrate Graduating Pre-K

Photo courtesy Goddard School of Route 70 in Toms River

TOMS RIVER – The Goddard School on Route 70 celebrated their Pre-K graduation on June 23 and June 24 with individual student graduations.

The students learned that graduation is not the end to their preschool experience, but it is in fact a celebration of the next milestone to be met! The teachers are so proud of each one of you and your incredible accomplishments!

Photo courtesy Goddard School of Route 70 in Toms River

The Goddard School on Route 70 strives to make learning experiences memorable and fun! In their classrooms, they implement FLEX framework, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, math), creative curriculum and the use of “ITERS” and “ECERS” to create a higher level of thinking. They are extremely proud of their graduates and know they will continue to strive above and beyond!