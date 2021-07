Hi. I have question on on AD LDAP authentcation in the VCSA7. When you select. It appears to only use LDAP when you see the queries in the websso.log and I cannot tell if it is doing a starttls or not. How would you get it to use LDAPS like you can when you specify the DC by hand like you can by choosing a primary and seconday? Do you upload a certificate for the entire domain? In which case can you tell me what certificate I would need to get from the AD people to cover all the DC? Thanks,,,