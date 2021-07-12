‘Murina’ Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic & Actor Gracija Filipovic On Their Collaborative History – Cannes Studio

Writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović is making waves here in Cannes with her debut feature Murina, which is playing in Directors’ Fortnight at the festival. It’s a striking journey about a Croatian family on a breathtakingly beautiful island that is forced to confront a history of male chauvinism and family conflict. Kusijanović, who is nine months pregnant with her first baby, stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio with the film’s lead actor Gracija Filipovic to talk about their long history together and why the Croatian helmer chose to build the cast around the young actor.