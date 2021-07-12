Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lebron James joins Fortnite as a playable character ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy film

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo games love Lebron James. The latest evidence is that the basketball player and star of the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy will now be a playable character in Fortnite. James arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 p.m. Pacific time on July 14, while the film...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Space Jam#King James#New Legacy#Xbox Wireless Controllers#Forbes#Unreal Engine#Nike#The Lion Pickaxe#Tune Squad Lebron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
The Independent

Space Jam: LeBron James hits back at ‘haters’ as poorly reviewed sequel A New Legacy tops the box office

Basketball icon LeBron James has responded to the “haters” of his new film, Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.The film sees James star alongside a roster of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales.James plays a fictionalised version of himself, in the vein of Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.Reviews of the film have been largely negative, with the film currently holding a score of just 30 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “No one expected Space Jam: A New Legacy, considering...
NBATVOvermind

The 10 Best NBA Player Acting Performances in Movies

It’s been seen as kind of a special thing for athletes to show up in movies over the years, in fact, it’s been ongoing for a while really, but there are good times and bad times. Some of the best times are those when the athletes don’t have much to say but are there to make the movie look good. NBA players have been showing up for quite a while, but thankfully they usually have the benefit of having enough actors around them that can help out if need be. But there have been movies when the NBA stars have done just fine and been able to add a great deal to the movie they’re in just by being who they are. And then there are those that might need a little more help but are basically there to bring in the fans, which works believe it or not.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Defends Himself And Pushes Fan At Usher Concert

LeBron James is one of the biggest public figures in the entire world. So it comes as o surprise that wherever he goes, there is a lot of fanfare involved. James is a very popular athlete, who can constantly be seen attending events throughout Los Angeles. For the most part, James has shown great appreciation for his fan base and tries to interact with them as best possible, whether it be through social media or in real life interactions. James is often lauded for his ability to engage and interact his fanbase through the course of his career. But sometimes, fans can cross the line, and try to get the attention of celebrities such as James in highly inappropriate ways.
NBAtribuneledgernews.com

LeBron James trolls critics after 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opens No. 1 at the box office

Jul. 19—CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soared over the competition at the box office over the weekend. The reimagining of the 1996 film featuring the NBA superstar in his first starring role surpassed expectations, raking in $31.65 million. Prior to the release of the movie, which is also streaming on HBO Max, Variety predicted the film would open at about $20 million.
NBAPosted by
Primetimer

How LeBron James' The Shop: Uninterrupted shoots in actual barber shops

Director Rob Alexander discusses everything from camera placement to people getting haircuts in the background to prepping celebrity guests to choosing locations for the HBO talk show from LeBron James. "The way it works logistically in the actual space is, first, understanding who’s going to be in the room," he says. "That’s its own process. Once we’ve established who’s going to be in the room, we think about what matters culturally. What are all these people who are sharing this space going to be excited to talk about? Then it’s about literally looking at a space and determining the most attractive space where if you sit here, and you sit here, and you sit here, and you look here, and you look here, and you look here, how do I make that the most visually appealing? And then how close can I be, but at the same time, respecting someone’s space. Because we want them to feel comfortable and excited to share, so it’s about creating an environment that’s incredibly safe, inviting, there’s no pressure, and you’re allowed to breathe. So it’s a choice for where our cameras are positioned—sometimes we’ve had up to 10 cameras in the room, but we don’t want the cameras to be up in your face. It’s the same thing with our lighting: We don’t want it to be overpowering to where you’re constantly squinting your eyes. We make choices with long lenses and how the lights feel in a minimized space where people can be open." As for prepping the conversation, Alexander says: "I will say this: There’s a beautiful balance between incredibly raw conversation, but at the same time, there’s a very clear agenda for us internally about what we want to talk about. We’re excited for the talent there with us to talk about it, so there’s a lot of time spent essentially building a roadmap for the conversation. This is where we want to start, this is where we want to end, we want to make sure we address this, so we prepare maybe 15 to 20 topics and supporting questions for each of them. We like the show to work in a way where we just sit down and go, but at the same time, we want to make sure it’s engaging in addition to hitting the agenda. A lot of that is done in post, but we want it to be engaging for Mav and PR as our leaders on set and for all the talent that’s there. We want them to look forward to talking about these topics and I actively communicate with them throughout the show to follow up on different points or places we want to go."
NBAmarketresearchtelecast.com

LeBron James Responds to Space Jam Haters: New Legends

Basketball player and actor LeBron James has a few words for all those who have harshly criticized Space Jam: New Legends. The movie Space Jam 1996 is a much loved animated and live action film, combining the madness of the Looney Tunes with the most famous basketball player of all time: Michael Jordan. Now, they have wanted to make the sequel titled Space Jam: New Legends what has LeBron James.
NBAtheScore

LeBron, Drake producing film about history of Black hockey players

LeBron James and Drake are teaming up on a new documentary that will shed light on the experiences of Black hockey players. "Black Ice" will chronicle the journey of Black hockey players beginning with the creation of the Maritimes' Colored Hockey League in 1895 to today's NHL, "highlighting their often overlooked and marginalized contributions to the game," according to a press release.
Moviesnowhabersham.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set 25 years after the first movie, but instead of Michael Jordan, we get LeBron James taking center stage and the results hardly make the playoffs. James plays a fictionalized version of himself and his hope is to have his sons follow in his footsteps playing basketball. However, his younger son Dom (Cedric Joe) is much more interested in creating video games and LeBron thinks he’s wasting his time.
NBASports Illustrated

Unchecked: Space Jam Was A Win For LeBron James

The truth is the mere existence of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is a win for LeBron James. To be culturally significant enough to front the number one film at the box office is no small feat, and let’s be real, he’s the only player of his generation with the star power to do so.
NBAdailynewsen.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Review: LeBron Jam against the machine

Space Jam: A New LegacyIt was dropped a few weeks ago. It was the sort of film you would expect to see in an AT&T executive. Already excited about the potential performance of Warner Bros.' recent acquisition, AT&T, and eager to boost the Tune Squad for a new generation, he walked into a pitch meeting armed with a variety of facts and figures, including those derived from focus group data, social media metrics, as well as a tackle bag full of stimulants. It's hard to believe that Warner Bros. has the fortitude to not be cynical about this enterprise.RefrainWhile I did not mention HBO Max in the movie's text, I was intrigued by the question mid-watch.Thisa particular movie's fault or, even more specifically, the original sinSpace Jam. Both are mildly amusing exercises of brand management. The original helps to soften Michael Jordan's image.CuddlyThe league was not created in the '80s or '90s. However, it did ensure the continued existence of theLooney TunesStable would be relevant throughout the '90s and remain close to every Jordanian fan who left those theaters in 1996. ItWorked like gangbustersHe made sure you would see Bugs Bunny and the Tazmanian Devil wearing t-shirts over the next ten years. These shirts could have been purchased at the WB Store in your local mall.
NBApushsquare.com

Tune Squad Joins NBA 2K21 to Celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy may not be the slam dunk 90s kids had been hoping for, but you’ll be able to assemble your own version of the Tune Squad in NBA 2K21 as part of new season, Out of This World. New packs in MyTeam will give you the opportunity to pull special LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson cards. There’s also a Weekly Challenge which will see you face off against the superstars in Triple Threat.
Moviesthepostathens.com

Film Review: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is not worth your time

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the long-awaited big screen return of both the franchise and the Looney Tunes themselves. This time, the story revolves around NBA superstar LeBron James trying to get his son back from Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the ruler of Warner Bros. Serververse. The Serververse is a digital universe filled with many famous Warner Bros. legacy characters such as Superman, Scooby-Doo and Severus Snape, just to name a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy