Tiragolumab/Atezolizumab Demonstrate Promising Preliminary Activity in Metastatic Esophageal Cancer
Preliminary data from the phase 1b GO30103 study indicated that the combination of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab may have promise in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic esophageal cancer. Tiragolumab (MTIG-7192A)/atezolizumab (Tecentriq) yielded promising antitumor activity and tolerability in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic esophageal cancer who were were immunotherapy-naive, according to...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0