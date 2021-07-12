Tiragolumab/Atezolizumab Demonstrate Promising Preliminary Activity in Metastatic Esophageal Cancer

The Global Metastatic Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Share is slated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn at the rate of 7.7% from 2021-2031. With the world getting digitally transformed, the healthcare vertical is no exception. The frequency of testing platforms using AI for rendering usefulness, precision, and simplicity on the part of diagnosis is increasing at an alarming rate. This trend is expected to keep the healthcare vertical on the toes even going forward.