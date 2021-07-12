Cancel
Tiragolumab/Atezolizumab Demonstrate Promising Preliminary Activity in Metastatic Esophageal Cancer

By Kristie L. Kahl
cancernetwork.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary data from the phase 1b GO30103 study indicated that the combination of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab may have promise in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic esophageal cancer. Tiragolumab (MTIG-7192A)/atezolizumab (Tecentriq) yielded promising antitumor activity and tolerability in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic esophageal cancer who were were immunotherapy-naive, according to...

