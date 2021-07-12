Cancel
Man booted for being too drunk slams truck into bar and opens fire, Georgia cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
Raleigh News & Observer
 19 days ago

A man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a packed bar after getting booted for being too drunk is in jail, Georgia authorities say. Several people were injured Saturday when Eduardo Morales, 34, opened fire at 278 South before plowing his black Dodge Ram 2500 into the front of the building, according to the Hiram Police Department. At least one bargoer was grazed by a bullet and another was struck by the large pickup.

