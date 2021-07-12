Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1204 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Virginia Key, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Port Of Miami, Little Haiti, Fisher Island, Downtown Miami, West Little River, Golden Glades, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park and Bal Harbour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

